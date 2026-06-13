Regena Cassandra adopts retired racehorse Milton, says ‘I think he chose me’

For most people, adopting a pet usually means bringing home a cat or a dog, but for Regena Cassandra, it also includes adopting a retired racehorse.

The actor recently adopted Milton, a nine-year-old retired racehorse, through the Race2Win Foundation, an initiative that helps former racehorses find care and support after retirement. And for Regena, the decision felt almost instinctive. “I think he chose me,” she says.

Anyone who follows Regena knows that her love for animals isn’t new. Through the years, she has rescued and cared for animals ranging from cats and squirrels to crows and injured strays. Growing up in Chennai, compassion for animals was simply part of her everyday life.

“My mom constantly rescued animals. We always had cats around us,” Regena recalls. “Every time we moved houses, we’d somehow end up feeding the cats in that neighbourhood too.”

That connection eventually led her to the Race2Win Foundation, a relatively new initiative launched in association with the Hyderabad Race Club to care for retired racehorses and help them find sponsors and adopters.

“The moment I heard about the initiative, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” she says. “I’ve actually been putting it off for almost six months because of work. But I really wanted to go there, spend time with the horses and understand the programme.”

The foundation currently cares for retired racehorses that have stepped away from the track. While many are fortunate to receive continued support, others can often face an uncertain future once their racing careers end. Through the adoption programme, individuals can contribute towards their care, ensuring these horses continue to receive food, shelter, medical attention and, perhaps most importantly, companionship.

Among the horses Regena met was Milton, a purebred Arabian horse.

While there were several horses at the facility, she says Milton immediately stood out.

“He seemed calm. Horses are such powerful animals. Their presence alone can feel intimidating. But Milton had a certain gentleness about him,” she says.

Interestingly, Regena admits she didn’t know much about his racing achievements when she first met him. While she was initially curious about his background, she later realised that his record didn’t really matter.

“Initially, I wanted to know more about his history and what he’d achieved,” she says. “But then I felt it shouldn’t matter. Otherwise, it becomes about prestige instead of giving an animal a second chance.”

The experience also introduced her to a side of horse welfare that many people may not be aware of. While pet adoption conversations often revolve around dogs and cats, horse adoption remains relatively an unfamiliar territory.

“Most people don’t even know this is possible,” Regena says. “But the process is actually quite simple.”

According to her, adopters can visit the horses regularly, spend time with them and build a bond over time.

“Horses are incredibly loyal animals. They also have amazing memories,” she adds.

Beyond Milton’s adoption, Regina believes animal welfare begins with empathy - something she learnt early in life

“When you’re exposed to kindness growing up, you don’t really question it,” she says. “You just do what feels right.”

That philosophy continues to guide her today, whether she’s advocating for animal welfare causes or opening her heart to another rescue story.

It’s a side of animal welfare that rarely enters public conversation. Unlike dogs and cats, retired horses often remain out of sight and out of mind, despite requiring long-term care long after their racing days are over.

As more retired racehorses await sponsors and adopters, Regena hopes stories like Milton’s encourage people to look beyond the usual idea of pet adoption. Because for every horse that once raced under bright lights and cheering crowds, there is another chapter waiting to be written - one filled with care and a place to call home.

See a horse in distress? Here is what you can do:

* Stay calm and keep a safe distance.

* Look for obvious signs of illegal work, such as bleeding, extreme exhaustion, collapse, or a horse being worked during peak heat hours (10 am to 4 pm).

* Note the exact location and take a photo if possible.

* Avoid feeding, moving or treating the horse yourself.

* If you witness animal cruelty or wish to report a violation under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, you can reach out to the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB), state Animal Husbandry officials, the Blue Cross of India, or People For Animals for assistance.

Adopt a retired racehorse?

Founded by Y Gopi Rao, the Race 2 Win Foundation’s Adopt-a-Horse Programme helps provide lifelong care for retired racehorses after their racing careers come to an end.

In partnership with the Retired Race Horse Welfare Society and the Hyderabad Race Club, the initiative currently supports retired horses through:

• Nutritious feed and fresh grass

• Veterinary and hoof care

• Comfortable bedding

• Dedicated caretaker support

• Long-term welfare monitoring

Annual sponsorship: ₹1,00,000 per horse

Sponsors also receive updates about their horse, invitations to select Hyderabad Race Club and Foundation events, and the opportunity to celebrate their horse’s birthday through a special visit.

The programme aims to ensure that retired racehorses continue to live safe, healthy and dignified lives long after leaving the racetrack.