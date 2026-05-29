Stray dog debate: Calls for humane, scientific and balanced solutions across public safety and animal welfare

As a dog lover, I believe public safety and compassion must go hand in hand. The most effective approach lies in sustained sterilisation and vaccination programmes, along with improved waste management and swift response in hotspot areas. This helps reduce competition for food among stray dogs while also making public spaces feel safer.

Shelters should be humane and well-managed, but they should not be the default solution for every stray. Community adoption, fostering, and clear accountability from local authorities can make a significant difference. Education is equally important, as calm, informed communities are far less likely to have conflicts with animals.

My relationship with dogs has always been rooted in empathy and coexistence. Being around them has taught me kindness, emotional sensitivity, and the importance of boundaries and responsible care. I believe any solution must protect both people and animals with equal humanity.

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