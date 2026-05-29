Stray dog debate: Calls for humane, scientific and balanced solutions across public safety and animal welfare

Stray dog management continues to spark debate, with voices calling for solutions that balance public safety and animal welfare. While perspectives differ on approach, there is a shared emphasis on humane treatment, responsible civic systems, and long-term strategies such as sterilisation, vaccination, and awareness to ensure safer communities for both people and animals. Here's what namma Kollywood celebrities have to say...
As a dog lover, I believe the solution lies not in cruelty or indiscriminate relocation, but in responsible, scientific, and compassionate management. Children, elderly people, and the wider public deserve safe streets, while stray dogs deserve humane treatment and protection. Sterilisation, vaccination, proper shelters, waste management, adoption drives, and greater accountability from local authorities must work together as part of a long-term solution. Feeding dogs without responsibility is not true compassion, just as violence can never be a solution. The real aim should be to reduce the number of strays on the streets, prevent dog attacks, and build a system that protects both people and animals with dignity, care, and peaceful coexistence.
I believe dogs should not be around schools, hospitals, bus stands, or railway stations, as these places can be unsafe for both people and animals. Children may unknowingly provoke dogs, which can lead to bites, while crowded public spaces such as hospitals increase the risk of accidents and health concerns. However, dogs deserve humane treatment, proper shelters, food, medical care, and protection. Rabid or severely suffering dogs should be handled with care and compassion. Vaccination and sterilisation remain important solutions to reduce dog bites and safely control the stray population. I deeply admire dogs for their loyalty and believe that humans and dogs can coexist peacefully when treated with care, responsibility, and compassion.
I cannot accept killing dogs as a solution. The goal should be peaceful coexistence between humans and animals without causing harm to either. While Animal Birth Control programmes help regulate the stray population, many dogs remain unsterilised, territorial, or fall victim to road accidents. Fear and a lack of awareness among people often lead to conflict with community dogs. Society must understand that dogs usually become aggressive due to hunger, fear, or mistreatment. Instead of resorting to cruelty, communities should support feeding, vaccination, neutering, and medical care through the combined efforts of residents, RWAs, and volunteers. Greater awareness, compassion, and responsible implementation are essential to creating inclusive and humane living spaces for both people and dogs.
As a dog lover, I believe public safety and compassion must go hand in hand. The most effective approach lies in sustained sterilisation and vaccination programmes, along with improved waste management and swift response in hotspot areas. This helps reduce competition for food among stray dogs while also making public spaces feel safer.
Shelters should be humane and well-managed, but they should not be the default solution for every stray. Community adoption, fostering, and clear accountability from local authorities can make a significant difference. Education is equally important, as calm, informed communities are far less likely to have conflicts with animals.
My relationship with dogs has always been rooted in empathy and coexistence. Being around them has taught me kindness, emotional sensitivity, and the importance of boundaries and responsible care. I believe any solution must protect both people and animals with equal humanity.
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