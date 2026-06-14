Gracy Singh makes rare public appearance at Lagaan’s 25-year celebration

Gracy Singh, who portrayed the popular character of Gauri in Lagaan, was seen attending the glamorous event that took place for Lagaan's 25-year celebration. Footage of the arrival of the actress, as well as her meeting with fans, has gone viral on all major social networking platforms.
Gracy Singh’s appearance at the event created an instant sense of nostalgia among fans of the popular movie. She made her entry into the event dressed in a modest and elegant traditional attire and flashed a broad smile at the photographers. The event was attended by some of the members from the Lagaan team, including the cast and crew members. Her presence at the event added an emotional element to the event.
Gracy Singh was spotted socialising with other actors during the function. She was seen engaging with people in a friendly manner and taking pictures. People on social media complimented Gracy Singh on looking as graceful as ever and appreciated her composed demeanour. Lagaan fans commented that she has maintained the same grace that made her famous at the beginning of the millennium.
This moment also sparked curiosity regarding her post-Lagaan journey. Some of the movies she starred in later included Munna Bhai MBBS and Gangaajal before ultimately pulling back from commercial films. Gradually, Gracy Singh turned her attention to television and spirituality. She is also involved with the Brahma Kumari movement. This was her first time being spotted at a film event for quite some time.
Gracy Singh was dressed in an ethnic outfit in pastel colours. Her overall dress sense had an element of classic Indian style. At the bash, she was wearing an embroidered suit in blush pink, with threadwork. For makeup, she had chosen dewy, natural makeup.