Gracy Singh makes rare public appearance at Lagaan’s 25-year celebration

Gracy Singh was spotted socialising with other actors during the function. She was seen engaging with people in a friendly manner and taking pictures. People on social media complimented Gracy Singh on looking as graceful as ever and appreciated her composed demeanour. Lagaan fans commented that she has maintained the same grace that made her famous at the beginning of the millennium.

This moment also sparked curiosity regarding her post-Lagaan journey. Some of the movies she starred in later included Munna Bhai MBBS and Gangaajal before ultimately pulling back from commercial films. Gradually, Gracy Singh turned her attention to television and spirituality. She is also involved with the Brahma Kumari movement. This was her first time being spotted at a film event for quite some time.

Gracy Singh was dressed in an ethnic outfit in pastel colours. Her overall dress sense had an element of classic Indian style. At the bash, she was wearing an embroidered suit in blush pink, with threadwork. For makeup, she had chosen dewy, natural makeup.