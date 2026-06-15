Rahul Arunoday Banerjee death case: CID takes over probe

The matter is being investigated by a Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Odisha Police. According to the Chief Minister, since a case of unnatural death had been filed by the family member of the deceased actor, he has instructed the district police superintendent of East Midnapore to send the suggestion to the state Director General of Police for a CID probe in the matter.

There were major rumblings in the Bengal silver-screen world following the unnatural death of the 42-year-old talented actor. His co-artistes even observed a strike for some days demanding a thorough and unbiased probe into the case.

Later, although the actors lifted the strike, they decided to boycott the production company concerned, during whose shooting Banerjee met the unfortunate death. The head of the production company, Leena Gangopadhyay, was an extremely close confidant of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and was also the chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Women. However, she resigned from that chair following the surfacing of controversy over the actor’s death.