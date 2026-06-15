Jaspal Rana heart attack: The tragic cost of ignoring physical warning signs

The untimely demise of one of the most revered Indian shooters, Jaspal Rana, is creating a wave of shock in the world of sports and calls for an examination of the anatomy of a later-stage medical emergency. The information coming out now reveals that the legendary coach, famous for taking Manu Bhaker to win the Olympics, did not pay heed to three days of incessant chest pain during travel. The death of Jaspal Rana due to heart attack is a bitter lesson that even the fittest of us are not spared from having inherent weaknesses.

Why the sudden passing of a shooting legend is a wake up call for high achievers

Jaspal, who arrived in Delhi after visiting Munich, was hospitalised in a critical condition at a super-speciality hospital in Delhi. According to Dr. Balbir Singh, who headed the group of doctors, a completely clogged artery led to acute heart failure of Jaspal. However, while the stent operation helped stabilise the situation temporarily, oxygen deprivation in Jaspal had already done the damage irreparably. Unfortunately, just when Jaspal was about to be discharged from the hospital, he had a heart attack in his sleep.