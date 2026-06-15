Seth Rogen confirms fallout with James Franco, says they haven’t worked together in years

Seth Rogen and James Franco have spent years together working closely on several projects and also became close friends over time. However, the two have officially put an end to their long-standing partnership following James’ alleged sexual misconduct.

Seth Rogen reveals why he has no plans to work with James Franco Again

During an interview, Seth revealed that he has had a fallout with his long standing business partner and friend James after the latter faced allegations of sexual misconduct. Speaking about the same, Seth explained, “I honestly think the nuance of it is too personal for me to get into right now. It is a very personal thing. There’s the public-facing side of it, which I’ve spoken about, and I have the same stance publicly that I’ve had, and I think the proof is in the pudding — I have not worked with him in years.”

He added, “But the personal side of it is just so nuanced, and it involves people that I don’t know if I should be dragging into this. I don’t know what I would benefit from getting deeply into it. Nothing has changed since the last time I talked about all this, and I haven’t worked with him in a really long time and I have no plans to.”