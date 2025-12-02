Keanu Reeves–Seth Rogen comedy Good Fortune arrives for rent in India

The film traces the story of a struggling gig worker, Arj, played by Ansari, who has a disastrous encounter with an uber-wealthy tech executive, Jeff, played by Rogen. When an inept angel Gabriel, played by Reeves, looking to earn his wings back, sets out to help, everything gets much, much worse in this comedy for our times. Keke Palmer essays the role of Elena, who works at a hardware store with Arj. The film also features Sandra Oh as Martha, the angel who takes Gabriel's wings.

Written and directed by Aziz Ansari, Good Fortune is a feel-good adventure that blends sharp humour, heart, and high-energy storytelling. The film brings together three of Hollywood’s most iconic and unconventional comedic talents in a single film.

In September 2025, Good Fortune premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a great response and reviews from the audience. It was then released in theatres in India on October 17, 2025. The trailer that got released months ago also met with good responses from the audience.

Good Fortune streaming in India only on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV or YouTube starting December 1, 2025.