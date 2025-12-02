King Charles III’s charity auctions Christmas stockings

Searching for a gift for that special royal watcher in your life?

How about a Christmas stocking made from the drapes of King Charles III’s Sandringham estate and handstitched by a sewing circle at Dumfries House in Scotland, where the king’s charitable foundation works to preserve traditional skills and crafts?

King Charles III’s Christmas stockings are made from Sandringham drapes

Deftly tugging their needles through the royal fabric, members of the Dumfries House Sewing Bee recently put the finishing touches on the festive decorations, which will be auctioned off to raise money for the King’s Foundation. While the rain splattered against the windows of the 18th century mansion south of Glasgow, the women chatted amiably, hot drinks by their sides.

“It’s been absolutely great,” said Christine Wilson, 72, a retired finance officer. “It’s a great atmosphere in the sewing bee, a great group of friends, and we do a lot for charities as well.”

Wilson and her friends have created 25 of the stockings, each of which will be numbered to make them unique. The final stocking, No. 25, will be given to the king as a Christmas gift.