Stella McCartney returns as a guest designer for this clothing label

This, however, is a ‘reconceptualisation’ of the H&M designer collaboration model, extending the conversation far beyond the clothes themselves. A key initiative is the new Insights Board, an effort bringing together diverse voices and perspectives from across the fashion industry to foster curiosity and listening. This board aspires to influence and ideate change for the sector in its entirety, bringing specific attention to the cause of animal welfare and innovation-driven solutions. The shared vision of sustainability must be one that is spoken about with transparency, discussion and, importantly, hope.

Speaking on the reunion, Stella McCartney said, “I’m excited to reunite with H&M after 20 years since our first collaboration. Reworking pieces from my archive brought back so much energy and joy. This second partnership feels like a chance to look at how far we’ve come on sustainability, cruelty-free practices and conscious designs - and to stay honest about how far we still have to go—together. I am thrilled to have H&M join me on this road, real change only happens when we push from both the outside and the inside, and I’ve always believed in infiltrating from within to move the industry forward.”

The collection will be available in stores and online in Spring 2026.