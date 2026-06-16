Bonnie Tyler out of coma after weeks in critical care, but battle isn’t over

When Bonnie Tyler sang Holding Out for a Hero, nobody imagined the rock legend herself would one day become the centre of a real-life survival story.

What we know about Bonnie Tyler’s condition so far

Over the past few weeks, fans around the world have been anxiously tracking the health battle of the Welsh music icon after the 75-year-old singer was placed in a medically induced coma following emergency surgery in Portugal. Even though now Bonnie Tyler is out of the coma, her recovery remains far from over.

The singer is still in critical care at a hospital in Faro, Portugal according to statements by her family and management team. According to insiders, the process is anticipated to be gradual and closely watched, even if physicians are reportedly optimistic about her long-term recovery.