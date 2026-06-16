Bonnie Tyler out of coma after weeks in critical care, but battle isn’t over

When Bonnie Tyler sang Holding Out for a Hero, nobody imagined the rock legend herself would one day become the centre of a real-life survival story.
Over the past few weeks, fans around the world have been anxiously tracking the health battle of the Welsh music icon after the 75-year-old singer was placed in a medically induced coma following emergency surgery in Portugal. Even though now Bonnie Tyler is out of the coma, her recovery remains far from over.
The singer is still in critical care at a hospital in Faro, Portugal according to statements by her family and management team. According to insiders, the process is anticipated to be gradual and closely watched, even if physicians are reportedly optimistic about her long-term recovery.
In late April, Bonnie experienced severe abdominal pain shortly after arriving in Portugal. Doctors discovered a serious intestinal complication that required emergency surgery. The operation itself had gone well, but complications soon followed.
In early May, her team confirmed that she had been placed into an induced coma to aid her recovery after the surgery. As speculation spread online, concern around the singer’s condition intensified dramatically.
Several British outlets later reported that Bonnie allegedly suffered cardiac arrest during an attempt to wake her from the coma, requiring emergency resuscitation. Reports also suggested she developed a serious post-operative infection, although her representatives have not publicly detailed the extent of those complications.
This week’s update, however, offered the first major sign of progress.
Her family confirmed in a statement that Bonnie is no longer in a coma but also that she remains ‘very unwell’ and under intensive care supervision. Doctors are said to believe she can make a good recovery, but there is no clear timeline yet for when she may return to public life.
The singer’s scheduled performances through August have now been cancelled or postponed, with promoters and fans rallying around the beloved star. Some autumn dates may still go ahead depending on her recovery progress, though nothing has been finalised. Ironically, just months before the health crisis, Tyler had spoken openly about refusing to retire, saying she still loved touring and performing.
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