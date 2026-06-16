Norway Crown Prince's stepson, Marius Borg Høiby sentenced to 4 years in prison for rape charges

Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway’s crown princess Mette-Marit, has been sentenced to 4 years in prison. He was found guilty on two rape charges and was convicted this Monday. Though he was cleared of other counts that he was accused of, this conviction placed him and the royal family in the world's spotlight.
Marius, 29, was accused of several criminal offences and one of them was these rape allegation which he has been found guilty of. He has been charged with sexually assaulting four women who were asleep or otherwise unable to resist between the years 2018 and 2024. As per reports, one of the six women involved was present in court during the verdict, while the case largely relied on video evidence showing the victims in vulnerable states during the alleged assaults.
On the day of the final verdict, Marius was not physically present in court due to health issues and attended the proceedings via video call.
Following the verdict his lawyers tried to bail him out however it was rejected by the court. The judge said that he might try and contact the women who accused him of these charges and might be a risk to their well being.
He is not a royal figure but his relation to them has put the whole royal family of Norway into a strict scrutiny. As for his connection with the royal family, his mother married the Crown Prince Haakon in 2001 when he was four, and following that he was raised within the family. His mother Mette-Marit is now diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and is on the list for lung transplant.
As his verdict went viral, people took to social media to comment against his conscience. One user wrote, "He is an evil person and his mother and step father clearly enabled his behavior", another added, "I honestly think he thought he could get away with it".
Now, despite his massively well connected and affluent family, it is refreshing for the common people to see how justice was served and might have brought a tiny bit of relief to the victims.