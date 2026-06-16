Norway Crown Prince's stepson, Marius Borg Høiby sentenced to 4 years in prison for rape charges

Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway’s crown princess Mette-Marit, has been sentenced to 4 years in prison. He was found guilty on two rape charges and was convicted this Monday. Though he was cleared of other counts that he was accused of, this conviction placed him and the royal family in the world's spotlight.

Marius Borg Høiby, stepson of Norway’s crown prince, gets 4-year prison sentence

Marius, 29, was accused of several criminal offences and one of them was these rape allegation which he has been found guilty of. He has been charged with sexually assaulting four women who were asleep or otherwise unable to resist between the years 2018 and 2024. As per reports, one of the six women involved was present in court during the verdict, while the case largely relied on video evidence showing the victims in vulnerable states during the alleged assaults.

On the day of the final verdict, Marius was not physically present in court due to health issues and attended the proceedings via video call.