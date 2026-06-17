Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO divorce: Insiders claim THIS is the real reason

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s reported split has taken an interesting turn, especially after details were released about what might be the cause behind their separation. According to some insiders, things got heated between them as the singer became more outspoken about his faith as a Christian while his wife maintained her bold image. The details came out soon after it was confirmed that Jelly Roll had filed for divorce from Bunnie XO after 10 years of marriage.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO reportedly faced growing differences

This strain is reported to have been caused by the tension between Jelly Roll’s commitment to the religion and Bunnie XO’s reputation on openly talking about sexual matters on her podcast Dumb Blonde. While Jelly Roll had been becoming a devout Christian, Bunnie XO had kept on sharing explicit pictures and talking about sex and pornographic matters. The sources also mentioned that the divergent attitudes posed some problems for the reputation being projected by the singer and his entourage.