Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO divorce: Insiders claim THIS is the real reason

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s reported split has taken an interesting turn, especially after details were released about what might be the cause behind their separation. According to some insiders, things got heated between them as the singer became more outspoken about his faith as a Christian while his wife maintained her bold image. The details came out soon after it was confirmed that Jelly Roll had filed for divorce from Bunnie XO after 10 years of marriage.
This strain is reported to have been caused by the tension between Jelly Roll’s commitment to the religion and Bunnie XO’s reputation on openly talking about sexual matters on her podcast Dumb Blonde. While Jelly Roll had been becoming a devout Christian, Bunnie XO had kept on sharing explicit pictures and talking about sex and pornographic matters. The sources also mentioned that the divergent attitudes posed some problems for the reputation being projected by the singer and his entourage.
According to some sources, there were reports stating that there had been discussions about the differences in the lifestyle of the couple in Nashville. However, there were claims that certain individuals did not believe the singer’s transformation was genuine.
Some people also said that Jelly Roll recognised potential money-making schemes within the Christian music industry, hence wanting Bunnie XO to change her image. Nevertheless, Bunnie reportedly rejected the idea since she liked her life and fan base as they were.
There is no doubt that Jelly Roll, aka Jason Bradley DeFord, has been very vocal about his religion recently. In his acceptance speech at the Grammys he said, “First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I’m listening, Lord. I am listening, Lord. Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that.” The representatives of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are yet to respond.