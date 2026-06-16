Country star Jelly Roll files for divorce from wife Bunnie XO after nearly a decade

Country music lovers are left shocked after it was revealed that Grammy award-winning country artiste Jason DeFord, who performs under his stage name Jelly Roll, filed for divorce from his wife, Alisa DeFord, popularly known as Bunnie XO, on May 18, Tennessee. The abrupt filing of divorce documents is the final chapter for one of the most talked-about country music marriages of the last decade.
It all began in 2015 when the couple met at a country music concert in Las Vegas. The following year, the two got married in secret. Noted for being upfront, the two have always been open about the joys and sorrows of their marriage to their listeners. Recently, while receiving a Grammy Award, Jason thanked his wife, saying she had literally saved his life as he would not be alive today but in prison if not for her help.
However, despite the obvious signs of love shown recently at events associated with their work sphere, their relationship had seen numerous challenges before. In fact, Jason reportedly left his wife for a period of time back in 2018 after cheating on her, an incident that Alisa talks about in detail in her latest memoir. Despite rebuilding their relationship on “solid grounds” and renewing their vows once again in the same Las Vegas chapel in 2023, their reunion has turned out to be temporary.
The shocking news about the celebrity divorce becomes rather unexpected considering their plans to grow their family recently. Alisa revealed that she and her spouse planned to have twins through a surrogate, having successfully gone through in-vitro fertilisation. It should be mentioned that they co-parent Jason’s kids from his previous marriage, namely Bailee and Noah.
Jason is now enjoying a lot of popularity due to his huge success with his songs such as Son of a Sinner. It means that their upcoming split will be considered a very important life event in this famous country singer’s biography. Neither of them commented on their decision officially yet, and this topic is believed to remain personal for now.