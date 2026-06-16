Country star Jelly Roll files for divorce from wife Bunnie XO after nearly a decade

Country music lovers are left shocked after it was revealed that Grammy award-winning country artiste Jason DeFord, who performs under his stage name Jelly Roll, filed for divorce from his wife, Alisa DeFord, popularly known as Bunnie XO, on May 18, Tennessee. The abrupt filing of divorce documents is the final chapter for one of the most talked-about country music marriages of the last decade.

The end of an era as Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO part ways

It all began in 2015 when the couple met at a country music concert in Las Vegas. The following year, the two got married in secret. Noted for being upfront, the two have always been open about the joys and sorrows of their marriage to their listeners. Recently, while receiving a Grammy Award, Jason thanked his wife, saying she had literally saved his life as he would not be alive today but in prison if not for her help.