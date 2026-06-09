Talay Riley, Dua Lipa’s Grammy-winning songwriter, stabbed to death at 35

The renowned songwriter, Talay Riley, known for working with several celebrities in the music industry, has been stabbed at the age of 35 in East London. Talay, who is known by his actual name Mark ‘Yinka’ Orabiyi, was discovered in a garden around 9 a.m. with stab wounds. He succumbed to the wounds while a second male in his 20s sustained minor injuries from the attack.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed that three suspects were arrested on the suspicion that they had murdered Talay Riley. One suspect was released on bail while the other two were released with nothing further happening. The police added that the inquiry is continuing at pace, and appealed to anyone with any information to contact them.
His family and manager Cleo Amedume have confirmed the singer’s passing with an Instagram post, “Talay will fondly be remembered by those who knew him publicly for his incredible talent as a Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling songwriter & artist. For those that knew and loved him personally it is his humor, generous spirit and unmistakable presence that will be missed the most.”
Talay Riley made an outstanding name for himself as a songwriter by creating hit songs such as the Last Dance by Dua Lipa released in 2016, Young Dumb & Broke by Khalid. The song, Lights On by H.E.R also helped him earn a Grammy. This song was H.E.R.’s self-titled project, which won Best R&B Album at the 61st Grammy Awards.
He is also known for his contributions to songs such as Who’s Laughing Now by Jessie J, Clumsy by Britney Spears, If It Ain’t Love by Jason Derulo, and Levels by Nick Jonas. Talay Riley rose to fame in 2009 via his collaboration with grime artist Chip. He co-wrote and performed some of the tracks on Chip’s debut album, I Am Chipmunk. One of the tracks, Look For Me topped at No. 7 on the UK Singles Charts. He later enjoyed a solo hit with Make You Mine, featured on his 2011 mixtape, Going to California.
Talay Riley also continued to make music of his own and was reportedly working on a new album. His recent works included Paloma Faith’s 2024 album, The Glorification of Sadness, Kelela’s 2025 album In the Blue Light and also with Kehlani’s self-titled album.