Talay Riley, Dua Lipa’s Grammy-winning songwriter, stabbed to death at 35

The renowned songwriter, Talay Riley, known for working with several celebrities in the music industry, has been stabbed at the age of 35 in East London. Talay, who is known by his actual name Mark ‘Yinka’ Orabiyi, was discovered in a garden around 9 a.m. with stab wounds. He succumbed to the wounds while a second male in his 20s sustained minor injuries from the attack.

Family and manager confirmed Talay Riley's death

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that three suspects were arrested on the suspicion that they had murdered Talay Riley. One suspect was released on bail while the other two were released with nothing further happening. The police added that the inquiry is continuing at pace, and appealed to anyone with any information to contact them.