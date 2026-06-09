French singer Patrick Bruel in police custody over alleged sexual assault

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the investigation began after three women accused Patrick of sexual assault and attempted rape allegedly committed in 1997, 2000 and 2001.

During the investigation, additional women were identified and interviewed. They reported allegations of rape or attempted rape, sexual assault and harassment, according to the statement.

Separately, an investigation opened in western France over an alleged rape in 2012 in Dinard, in the Brittany region, was transferred to the Nanterre prosecutor’s office.

Belgian authorities also formally notified French prosecutors earlier this month of allegations by a woman who accused Patrick of rape and sexual assault allegedly committed in Brussels in 2010, according to the statement.