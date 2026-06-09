Venus–Jupiter Conjunction 2026: When and how to watch the stunning ‘Cosmic Kiss’ in India?

However, as explained by astronomers, this kind of celestial event is not common. The last time Venus and Jupiter had a conjunction of such magnitude was in 2002 when there was a great conjunction. And the show does not end with the Venus-Jupiter Conjunction. In the subsequent days, the planet Mercury will rise on the western horizon soon after sunset. This planet is usually hard to observe because it never rises too far above the horizon. Soon after, a crescent moon will make an appearance as well.

You will see an incredible grouping of the crescent moon with Mercury, Jupiter, and Venus, all located very close together in one portion of the sky at night. The conjunction of these 4 celestial objects does not happen that often, and it will be a beautiful experience to see during the year. If you wish to observe this event, go outside just after sunset on the proper day and find as unobstructed of a view as possible to the west and look up into the sky to see the diamonds in the sky.