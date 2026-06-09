Venus–Jupiter Conjunction 2026: When and how to watch the stunning ‘Cosmic Kiss’ in India?

This year, the Venus–Jupiter Conjunction will generate some of the most spectacular celestial phenomena. It will be possible for all astronomy lovers in India to see the two brightest planets in the night sky, coming very close together, on June 8 and June 9. This phenomenon is popularly known as the ‘Cosmic Kiss.’ The observation of this phenomenon does not require any special instrument or knowledge and does not demand any prior preparation.
During the Venus–Jupiter Conjunction, they will be only 1.6 degrees apart in the sky. Although it might seem like a great distance between the two, it is actually quite close when you consider that this phenomenon is viewed from Earth. As a matter of fact, three full Moons can fit into this distance of one degree.
This occurrence is called a conjunction, a word that scientists use to describe what happens when two heavenly bodies appear to meet while looking at them from earth. It is important to know that these two planets do not come close to each other spatially.
The special significance of the Venus–Jupiter Conjunction lies in the fact that it offers an interesting sight. Of all the planets in the solar system, Venus and Jupiter are the two planets which have the highest brightness levels when viewed from earth. This combination can easily be seen from places with average light pollution as both the planets can easily be viewed using binoculars in one frame.
However, as explained by astronomers, this kind of celestial event is not common. The last time Venus and Jupiter had a conjunction of such magnitude was in 2002 when there was a great conjunction. And the show does not end with the Venus-Jupiter Conjunction. In the subsequent days, the planet Mercury will rise on the western horizon soon after sunset. This planet is usually hard to observe because it never rises too far above the horizon. Soon after, a crescent moon will make an appearance as well.
You will see an incredible grouping of the crescent moon with Mercury, Jupiter, and Venus, all located very close together in one portion of the sky at night. The conjunction of these 4 celestial objects does not happen that often, and it will be a beautiful experience to see during the year. If you wish to observe this event, go outside just after sunset on the proper day and find as unobstructed of a view as possible to the west and look up into the sky to see the diamonds in the sky.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.