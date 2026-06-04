Do you arrive 10 minutes early for every occasion? Here are 6 ways in which it might help you at work

You have a job interview at 2.30 pm and the reception already has you waiting there since 2.15 pm. This doesn’t just mean that you have arrived before time and have to wait for your turn. It actually has a lot of hidden meanings which might be observed by the management and work for your benefit. If you have a habit of arriving early for every occasion, here’s how it might actually help you at work.
As a child, you might have often heard your parents say, “It’s better to arrive early and even a minute late.” And there are serious consequences of this wisdom. Let’s uncover those today.
Helps in creating the first impression: Never try to aim to reach a place at the exact designated time. You might often fail. This happens due to external factors like traffic, road blockage, unavailability of transport etc. Thus if you are asked to be at a place, say at 4 pm, aim to reach it by 3.30 pm. The roads will definitely make you reach your destination by 3.45 pm, which is still slightly early. Another reason that people often overlook is most offices have security and check in formalities, which also takes time. So, one has to count that time too.
Makes you stress-free and confident: If you start rushing to keep your appointments, invariably there will be a surge of stress through your body. If you have time in hand, you will automatically feel more relaxed. And once you have surveyed the surroundings, you won’t find yourself lost in the situation. In fact, you’ll start gaining confidence and take control of the situation.
Reflects that you respect time: In a place like India where certain cities move on the principle, time is money, it is important to be on or ahead of time. This only reflects that you respect the people with whom you have a meeting or the event that you have to attend. This automatically places you in the good books of the management.
Networking Scope: Always remember that there will be other people like you who arrive early, or the management. If you consciously arrive early, it will give you the opportunity to meet the right people and engage in a conversation with them. It will widen your scope of networking and something good may come out of it.
Preparation time: Sometimes, there might be a last-minute update that requires you to change your meeting strategy. If you arrive early, you can utilize your time to assess the situation, insert last –minute updates, organise your thoughts and then present yourself in a calm manner.
Better time management skills: This might seem to be a minor habit of yours but in the long way it contributes to your time management skills.
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