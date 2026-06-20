BTS RM appointed Global Goodwill Ambassador of the National Museum of Korea

The National Museum of Korea has officially appointed BTS’ RM as its Global Goodwill Ambassador. He is now the public face of one of the country’s most significant cultural institutions.
For years, RM has cultivated a reputation as K-pop’s most intellectually curious superstar. He is a frequent visitor to museums, a philosopher, a rapper, and an art patron. RM shares pictures of ceramics, modernist paintings, and handwritten reflections from gallery visits on Instagram, while other celebrities bombard the platform with pictures of yachts and green juice endorsements. Somewhere between global stadium tours and chart domination, Kim Namjoon has built an image as pop culture’s most famous art nerd.
According to sources, RM would join in endeavours to promote Korean history, traditional culture, and artistic legacy to worldwide audiences. It is currently one of Korea's most astute soft-power strategies.
RM is credible, well-known, and respected throughout the world. He has spent years demonstrating his genuine interest in art, so audiences believe him when he speaks about it. Today's worldwide superstars are expected to do more than merely amuse. They are supposed to represent the country, contextualise culture, and export identity. Perhaps more than any other nation in pop culture today, Korea recognises that entertainment and cultural influence are no longer distinct sectors.
Kim Namjoon has become one of the rare celebrities who can discuss contemporary art in New York, Korean celadon traditions in Seoul, and music production in Los Angeles. That range has made him more than an idol. He is someone capable of translating Korean identity for international audiences without flattening it into tourist-brochure clichés.
Naturally, the internet reacted with overwhelming approval and they are not wrong. If there were ever a celebrity likely to treat a museum ambassadorship with the same seriousness as a Grammy speech, it was always going to be RM.
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