BTS RM appointed Global Goodwill Ambassador of the National Museum of Korea

The National Museum of Korea has officially appointed BTS’ RM as its Global Goodwill Ambassador. He is now the public face of one of the country’s most significant cultural institutions.

National Museum of Korea appoints BTS leader RM as ambassador

For years, RM has cultivated a reputation as K-pop’s most intellectually curious superstar. He is a frequent visitor to museums, a philosopher, a rapper, and an art patron. RM shares pictures of ceramics, modernist paintings, and handwritten reflections from gallery visits on Instagram, while other celebrities bombard the platform with pictures of yachts and green juice endorsements. Somewhere between global stadium tours and chart domination, Kim Namjoon has built an image as pop culture’s most famous art nerd.