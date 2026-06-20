Friends director James Burrows dies, cast pays tribute

The ensemble cast of Friends is grieving the death of the iconic TV show director, James Burrows. James, who died aged 85 according to his family who confirmed his passing on June 19. The ‘Steven Spielberg of Television’ is being fondly remembered by Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow.

‘You sir are a true icon on so many levels’ says Matt LeBlanc in his tribute to James Burrows

Matt LeBlanc, 58 years old, took the unusual step of posting an Instagram story about James Burrows, paying tribute to how the director impacted everyone he worked with. He wrote, “Jimmy, words cannot describe the impact and influence you had on us and everyone who was lucky enough to have known you.” He continued, “You sir are a true icon on so many levels. Well wishes in your next act. You will be missed. God Bless.”