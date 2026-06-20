Friends director James Burrows dies, cast pays tribute

The ensemble cast of Friends is grieving the death of the iconic TV show director, James Burrows. James, who died aged 85 according to his family who confirmed his passing on June 19. The ‘Steven Spielberg of Television’ is being fondly remembered by Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow.
Matt LeBlanc, 58 years old, took the unusual step of posting an Instagram story about James Burrows, paying tribute to how the director impacted everyone he worked with. He wrote, “Jimmy, words cannot describe the impact and influence you had on us and everyone who was lucky enough to have known you.” He continued, “You sir are a true icon on so many levels. Well wishes in your next act. You will be missed. God Bless.”
In addition to his tribute, our famous Joey also attached an Instagram picture of himself with James at a stadium, along with a photo from a 2016 NBC special show titled Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows. David Schwimmer, who played the role of Ross Geller, used the same picture and referred to James as ‘another Father figure.’ He appreciated the director’s special talent of drawing the best out of actors.
He wrote, “Jimmy Burrows brought out the best in every actor he ever worked with, and elevated every show he directed, making it funnier and more moving than anyone expected. David further added, “Jimmy, I miss you already and I’m forever grateful to you. Thank you for being such a wonderful director, mentor and friend. Sending love and strength to Deb and the entire family. ♥️ x Schwim.”
Lisa Kudrow also honoured him via her Instagram Stories, posting a picture of her along with Burrows during the filming of The Comeback show. The message was “Thank you Jimmy. I mean, for everything...”
James Burrow has directed 15 episodes of Friends. His most famous episode, The One with the Blackout, grabbed him an Emmy nomination. In his long-spanning career, he has bagged 11 Emmy Awards, 48 nominations and has directed over 1,000 television shows.