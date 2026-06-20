Los Angeles city council declares January 6 as ‘Diljit Dosanjh Day’

The globally renowned singer and actor, Diljit Dosanjh, has once again achieved a tremendous success at an international level. As per the Los Angeles City Council, January 6, 2027 would be marked as ‘Diljit Dosanjh Day’. This historic date holds double significance for the trailblazing artist as it also marks his 43rd birthday.

Diljit Dosanjh Day: LA City Council honours Punjabi star

This resolution has been put forward by the Councilwoman, Monica Rodriguez. It acknowledges the Indian singer-actor for his invaluable contributions towards the globalisation of Punjabi music as well as his efforts to increase the visibility of South Asians in mainstream American entertainment. Diljit Dosanjh received a framed copy of this resolution in an informal meeting where he appeared very emotional wearing traditional clothes while folding his hands in sheer gratitude.