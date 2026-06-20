Los Angeles city council declares January 6 as ‘Diljit Dosanjh Day’

The globally renowned singer and actor, Diljit Dosanjh, has once again achieved a tremendous success at an international level. As per the Los Angeles City Council, January 6, 2027 would be marked as ‘Diljit Dosanjh Day’. This historic date holds double significance for the trailblazing artist as it also marks his 43rd birthday.
This resolution has been put forward by the Councilwoman, Monica Rodriguez. It acknowledges the Indian singer-actor for his invaluable contributions towards the globalisation of Punjabi music as well as his efforts to increase the visibility of South Asians in mainstream American entertainment. Diljit Dosanjh received a framed copy of this resolution in an informal meeting where he appeared very emotional wearing traditional clothes while folding his hands in sheer gratitude.
Commenting on this significant occasion on his Instagram account, Diljit mentioned how he was amazed with the realisation that it is a surreal moment for him. He got congratulatory posts from his ardent followers on different social media platforms.
Civic honour comes to him at the perfect moment when he enjoys huge momentum from his Aura World Tour. Currently, Diljit is touring across various cities of the US, with back-to-back shows coming up in San Francisco.
While the actor keeps breaking cultural barriers all over the world, one can say that his recent movie outing received a contrasting response in India. Recently, Diljit appeared in the Partition drama Main Vaapas Aaunga directed by the acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali.
Though the movie has an amazing ensemble cast comprising of Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah, and is being critically acclaimed, its domestic box-office opening was pretty lukewarm. This period drama earned a total of ₹12.25 crore in its first week against the production cost of ₹70 crore. The trade analysts hope that good word-of-mouth would help the movie gain momentum in the second week. However, for Diljit, there is no stopping, as he enjoys the buzz surrounding his delayed project Panjab ’95 which is awaited eagerly by the cine-goers all over the world.