Surbhi Jyoti drops the first adorable glimpse of her baby girl

Popular television actress Surbhi Jyoti treated the netizens with the first initial glimpse of her newborn baby girl on Friday.

This and nothing else: Surbhi Jyoti captions the first photo of her new baby

She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of her baby girl holding a finger with her tiny hands. While it is not certain whose hand the little munchkin is holding, it is most likely the hand of Surbhi's husband, Sumit Suri.

“This and nothing else,” read the text on the pic.