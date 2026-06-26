Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea from SC in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to withdraw her special leave petition challenging a Delhi High Court order refusing to quash the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) prosecution complaint and the trial court’s decision framing charges against her in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering case: Here’s the latest update

A Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi permitted Jacqueline to withdraw her plea when the matter came up for hearing.

The case had earlier been listed before a Bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Atul S. Chandurkar on June 11. However, Justice Mishra recused himself from hearing the matter after informing the parties that his son had appeared on behalf of the government in a connected case.

“In one of the connected matters, my son had appeared on behalf of the government. The case must therefore be placed before a different Bench,” Justice Mishra had observed, directing that the matter be listed before a Bench of which he was not a member.

Following the recusal, the matter was listed before a Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi on June 25.