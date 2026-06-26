John Abraham shares teaser of upcoming project, faces backlash over AI visuals

Bollywood actor John Abraham, who was last seen in Tehran, has shared the first look of his yet-to-be-titled project.

John Abraham shares AI video of upcoming project

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared an AI-generated video in which he could be seen in the character of a medieval sailor, who is cruising through the violent waves.

He wrote in the caption, “New Waters. New Winds. New Horizons. Setting sail into the unknown. Stay tuned.”