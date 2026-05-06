Film Heritage Foundation takes John Abraham’s radical masterpiece ‘Amma Ariyan’ to Cannes after 4K restoration

Not-for-profit organisation Film Heritage Foundation returns to the Cannes Film Festival for the fifth consecutive year with the 4K restoration of John Abraham’s ‘Amma Ariyan’ (Report to Mother, 1986). The cult Malayalam masterpiece is the only Indian feature film to be selected this year for a world premiere at the prestigious festival marking a momentous moment for the Indian film and entertainment industry.
Widely regarded as one of the most radical voices in Indian cinema, John Abraham defied conventional storytelling, polished aesthetics and commercial frameworks to create films that were raw, collective and politically charged. In 2001, the British Film Institute included the film in its list of the ten greatest Indian films of all time. Writer K.M. Seethi aptly described Abraham’s vision: “John Abraham belonged to a rare breed for whom cinema was not just an art, but a public act of resistance, thought and love.”
Film Heritage Foundation’s previous restorations such as ‘Thamp’ (Aravindan Govindan), ‘Ishanou’ (Aribam Syam Sharma), ‘Manthan’ (Shyam Benegal), ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ (Satyajit Ray) and ‘Gehenu Lamai’ (Sumitra Peries) have all had red-carpet world premieres at Cannes between 2022 and 2025.
‘Amma Ariyan’ (Report to Mother) was the iconoclastic filmmaker John Abraham’s final work of just four films that he directed before his untimely death in 1987 at the age of 49. Deeply opposed to cinema driven purely by profit, he envisioned ‘Amma Ariyan’ as a film by the people and for the people. It was produced by the Odessa Collective, a group of film enthusiasts co-founded by Abraham, who sought to break free from mainstream production and distribution systems.
In a radical experiment, members of the Collective travelled from village to village beating drums, performing street plays and screening films to raise funds directly from the public. The film was not intended for conventional theatrical release but for a travelling cinema model that brought it back to the communities that made it possible. Set against the political turbulence of 1970s Kerala, it follows Purushan, who sets out to inform a mother of her son’s death, gathering companions along the way in a journey that becomes both personal and political. Blending documentary and fiction through a non-linear narrative, the film unfolds as a letter from a son to his mother- an intimate and expansive meditation on memory, ideology and resistance.
Mail ID: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @indulgexpress