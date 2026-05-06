Film Heritage Foundation takes John Abraham’s radical masterpiece ‘Amma Ariyan’ to Cannes after 4K restoration

Not-for-profit organisation Film Heritage Foundation returns to the Cannes Film Festival for the fifth consecutive year with the 4K restoration of John Abraham’s ‘Amma Ariyan’ (Report to Mother, 1986). The cult Malayalam masterpiece is the only Indian feature film to be selected this year for a world premiere at the prestigious festival marking a momentous moment for the Indian film and entertainment industry.

Odessa Collective’s crowdfunded, travelling-film experiment brings ‘Amma Ariyan’ back in 4K, blending documentary and fiction to revisit Kerala’s turbulent 1970s

Widely regarded as one of the most radical voices in Indian cinema, John Abraham defied conventional storytelling, polished aesthetics and commercial frameworks to create films that were raw, collective and politically charged. In 2001, the British Film Institute included the film in its list of the ten greatest Indian films of all time. Writer K.M. Seethi aptly described Abraham’s vision: “John Abraham belonged to a rare breed for whom cinema was not just an art, but a public act of resistance, thought and love.”

Film Heritage Foundation’s previous restorations such as ‘Thamp’ (Aravindan Govindan), ‘Ishanou’ (Aribam Syam Sharma), ‘Manthan’ (Shyam Benegal), ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ (Satyajit Ray) and ‘Gehenu Lamai’ (Sumitra Peries) have all had red-carpet world premieres at Cannes between 2022 and 2025.