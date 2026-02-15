Sukesh Chandrasekhar claims to gift Jacqueline Fernandez a Rs 30 Crore helicopter on Valentine's Day

The former businessman has claimed to have ushered his alleged partner with several lavish gifts. In a letter written to Jacqueline from the Mandoli jail in Delhi, where Sukesh is currently at, he wrote, "Baby, I’ve arranged a special gift that befits the queen you are." He claimed that he has gifted his "girlfriend" a luxurious Airbus H-Series helicopter, which is valued at Rs 30 crore.

The handwritten letter also read, "As the world bathes in the Soft Glow of Valentine’s Day, it feels incomplete without you beside me. My heart aches with an intensity that words can scarcely capture. Every heartbeat of mine especially today, reminds me of the distance between us and every breath carries your name."

Referring to the distance cause by the prison bars, he added, "Here I am separated from you by these cold walls, iron cars, missing you like a man lost in the desert...Baby, I miss you in ways words struggle to explain." He went on to affirm that no challenge is too strong to break the love that they share.

Talking about the pricey helicopter, Sukesh revealed that the helicopter had been customised and designed using JF, the actor's initials. However, Jacqueline has not responded to the letter or made a comment publicly yet.

This is not the first time that Sukesh Chandrasekhar has claimed to gift Jacqueline Fernandez an expensive gift. For the actor's 40th birthday, the conman claimed to have given her ₹25 Cr along with 50,000 Meta shares. On Christmas Day 2025, he wrote another love letter saying how much he missed her and shared his alleged stellar Christmas present: a home in Beverly Hills. He wrote, "'The Love Nest', your new, our new home in Beverly Hills."