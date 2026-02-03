AR Rahman to headline an extensive musical showcase in Chennai this valentines day

The creative bond between AR Rahman and Chennai is set to be celebrated in a grand open-air setting this season. The event, to be held on Valentine’s Day, is expected to draw a multi-generational audience to witness a retrospective of a career that began in the local studios of Kodambakkam before achieving global acclaim. This event represents a significant transition for the artist in his home city, moving the live musical experience into a larger, more immersive venue to accommodate a multi-generational audience.

Here's what the audiences can expect from the show

The concert also serves as a formal celebration of the tenth anniversary of Noise and Grains, a prominent media and talent management firm. This production signifies the second major collaboration between the firm and Rahman, following their highly regarded 2016 initiative, Nenje Ezhu. The technical scope of the evening involves a comprehensive re-orchestration of the composer’s expansive body of work.