AR Rahman to headline an extensive musical showcase in Chennai this valentines day

The creative bond between AR Rahman and Chennai is set to be celebrated in a grand open-air setting this season. The event, to be held on Valentine’s Day, is expected to draw a multi-generational audience to witness a retrospective of a career that began in the local studios of Kodambakkam before achieving global acclaim. This event represents a significant transition for the artist in his home city, moving the live musical experience into a larger, more immersive venue to accommodate a multi-generational audience.
The concert also serves as a formal celebration of the tenth anniversary of Noise and Grains, a prominent media and talent management firm. This production signifies the second major collaboration between the firm and Rahman, following their highly regarded 2016 initiative, Nenje Ezhu. The technical scope of the evening involves a comprehensive re-orchestration of the composer’s expansive body of work.
Attendees can expect reimagined arrangements of early Tamil film scores, independent projects, and award-winning international compositions, all performed by a specially curated ensemble of world-class vocalists and musicians. The evening is expected to also feature some special surprise acts, adding to the excitement surrounding the show.
A notable feature of the event’s planning is the integration of sustainable urban transit. In a strategic effort to mitigate the logistical and environmental challenges inherent in stadium-scale events, organisers have partnered with local authorities to provide complimentary Chennai Metro Rail passes to all ticket holders. This initiative is designed to alleviate traffic congestion and promote the use of public infrastructure for large-scale gatherings. Following successful international iterations in the UK, USA, and the UAE, the Chennai leg is positioned as the definitive highlight of the domestic tour. The show was premiered in Mumbai to an audience of over 50,000 fans
INR 4000 onwards. On February 14. 6.30 pm. At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.