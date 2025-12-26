AR Rahman and CM Neiphiu Rio announce global-scale music studio in Nagaland

During the launch in the Chief Minister's native village of Touphema, Neiphiu Rio expressed his gratitude to the composer for bringing such a landmark project to the state. He noted that the initiative reflects Rahman’s commitment to nurturing talent in India’s distant regions and assured full support from the State Government. Neiphiu Rio described the studio as a "meaningful step" toward fostering innovation and creativity within the Naga community.

Rahman, who has maintained a long-standing relationship with the state's musical landscape, highlighted the "rare musical soul" of Nagaland. He envisions the Naga International Studio as a space where traditional heritage meets world-class creativity, enabling local artists to experiment and produce work that resonates on a global scale.

The announcement follows the premiere of the trailer for Headhunting to Beatboxing, a documentary directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by Rahman. The film documents the state’s musical renaissance, tracing its journey from ancestral traditions to a modern, evolving creative identity. Once completed, the studio is expected to transform Nagaland into a central creative hub for the Northeast and the international music community.

The project is being developed by Bluecube Architects and Riyasdeen Riyan, with facilitation from the Task Force for Music & Arts (TAFMA) and the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN).