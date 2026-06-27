The line is used in reference to the movie The Princess Bride, which was produced in 1987. In the movie, the actor Cary Elwes plays the role of Westley, who keeps on telling the actress Robin Wright, playing Princess Buttercup. The Bear acknowledged Rob Reiner by the dedication placed at the end of the finale. Before his death, he played Albert Schnurr, a consultant for restaurants who collaborated with the line cook Ebra.

According to reports, Rob Reiner, along with his wife Michele, was discovered dead in December 2025. His younger son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested and now faces charges of first-degree murder. Nick pleaded not guilty.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney wants a murder case with special circumstances, which means Nick could be sentenced to the death penalty or life imprisonment in case of conviction. He had earlier filed a petition in the court of California in June, asking for some funds from a trust fund created in his name.