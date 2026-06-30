Jasmine Bhasin reveals terminal ileitis diagnosis: All you need to know about the gut condition

Terminal ileitis has been described by doctors as an inflammation of the last part of the small intestine. Although commonly associated with chronic inflammatory diseases of the intestines such as Crohn’s disease, it should be noted that it is just a clinical manifestation. The condition could be caused by infections, bacterial or viral, as well as by prolonged use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), or localised immune problems.

The symptoms of the condition differ greatly in different patients, but generally include acute pain in the lower right part of the abdomen, diarrhea, abdominal pains, tiredness and fever. In severe cases, the patients may have blood in their stools or weight loss resulting from malabsorption.

The diagnosis of the problem requires a number of examinations, including blood work, stool examination, CT or MRI imaging of the abdomen, and a colonoscopy procedure accompanied by a biopsy to determine the exact causative agent. As for the treatment, it completely depends on the cause of the problem. Since infections are treated easily with the help of antibiotics, more complicated conditions such as Crohn’s disease require complex therapies.