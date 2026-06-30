Jasmine Bhasin reveals terminal ileitis diagnosis: All you need to know about the gut condition

Actress Jasmine Bhasin has informed her fans that she was admitted to a hospital during her visit to Dubai to celebrate her birthday because she has been diagnosed with terminal ileitis, which is a very painful disease involving inflammation in the intestines. Jasmine and her boyfriend, Aly Goni, visited Dubai to mark the actress’ 36th birthday, but things did not go well as expected because of an emergency that arose.
Posting an update about her health on Instagram, the actress expressed her regrets about her recent absence and gave details of her situation. According to her, she became seriously sick right away after arriving at Dubai, owing to her having a very risky infection coupled with intense inflammation of her intestine. This was previously disclosed by Aly on social media in the form of his birthday post for her from the hospital bed.
Terminal ileitis has been described by doctors as an inflammation of the last part of the small intestine. Although commonly associated with chronic inflammatory diseases of the intestines such as Crohn’s disease, it should be noted that it is just a clinical manifestation. The condition could be caused by infections, bacterial or viral, as well as by prolonged use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), or localised immune problems.
The symptoms of the condition differ greatly in different patients, but generally include acute pain in the lower right part of the abdomen, diarrhea, abdominal pains, tiredness and fever. In severe cases, the patients may have blood in their stools or weight loss resulting from malabsorption.
The diagnosis of the problem requires a number of examinations, including blood work, stool examination, CT or MRI imaging of the abdomen, and a colonoscopy procedure accompanied by a biopsy to determine the exact causative agent. As for the treatment, it completely depends on the cause of the problem. Since infections are treated easily with the help of antibiotics, more complicated conditions such as Crohn’s disease require complex therapies.