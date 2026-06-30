Taylor Sheridan says he's 'not trying to win Emmys' and doesn't care what critics think

Taylor Sheridan has never been shy about doing things his own way, and in a wide-ranging appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast released June 28, the man behind Yellowstone, Landman, 1923 and Tulsa King made it clear he's not interested in changing course to please TV critics or Emmy voters.
"You're not going to win no Emmys with me, but I'm not trying to win Emmys," Sheridan said on the show. "That's not my goal. My goal is to sit somebody on their couch and move them, make them think, make them laugh, scare the s*** out of them, excite them. That's what I want to do, because that's what I want from a show."
Taylor was there to promote his new book, How Not to Die in Prison, co-written with Tom Nelson. But the conversation ranged far beyond the book, touching on critics, studio executives, Marvel movies, and his feelings about Los Angeles.
Sheridan traced his disinterest in industry accolades back to the moment he signed his original development deal with Paramount. He recalled telling executives flatly that he wouldn't be answering to a committee of notes-givers. His pitch, in essence: pay him, trust him, and he'll deliver shows built for a mainstream audience rather than for critics or trophy voters.
Perhaps the most pointed moment of the interview came when Sheridan admitted he sometimes writes specifically to provoke a predictable critical reaction — then subverts it.
He pointed to Demi Moore's character in the first season of Landman, who spent much of the season largely sidelined by the pool while her on-screen husband (played by Jon Hamm) ran the family's oil business. Sheridan said he knew exactly what backlash that choice would generate, telling Moore in advance that critics would accuse him of underusing her and being unable to write convincing female characters. The payoff came at the end of the season, when Hamm's character dies, thrusting Moore's character into the central role for Season 2.
Sheridan's dismissal of awards talk comes at an important moment. The interview surfaced during the finale stretch of Dutton Ranch, the latest Yellowstone spinoff, and just a few weeks after Paramount hosted an FYC (For Your Consideration) event to boost the Emmy chances of Landman and freshman drama The Madison. Both shows are considered live contenders heading into this year's nominations, with stars including Billy Bob Thornton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Andy Garcia and Sam Elliott featured in the campaign push.
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