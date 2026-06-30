Taylor Sheridan says he's 'not trying to win Emmys' and doesn't care what critics think

He pointed to Demi Moore's character in the first season of Landman, who spent much of the season largely sidelined by the pool while her on-screen husband (played by Jon Hamm) ran the family's oil business. Sheridan said he knew exactly what backlash that choice would generate, telling Moore in advance that critics would accuse him of underusing her and being unable to write convincing female characters. The payoff came at the end of the season, when Hamm's character dies, thrusting Moore's character into the central role for Season 2.

Sheridan's dismissal of awards talk comes at an important moment. The interview surfaced during the finale stretch of Dutton Ranch, the latest Yellowstone spinoff, and just a few weeks after Paramount hosted an FYC (For Your Consideration) event to boost the Emmy chances of Landman and freshman drama The Madison. Both shows are considered live contenders heading into this year's nominations, with stars including Billy Bob Thornton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Andy Garcia and Sam Elliott featured in the campaign push.