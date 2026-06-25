Paramount+ greenlights Dutton Ranch season 2 following success

Season 1 picked up after the events of Yellowstone’s divisive final chapter, shifting focus toward Beth and Rip as they attempted to build a future away from the political warfare and blood-soaked land battles of the original series. Naturally, ‘peaceful ranch life’ lasted approximately seven minutes before old enemies, family ghosts, and corporate greed came back into the picture.

Fans responded exactly the way Paramount hoped they would: by watching in huge numbers and immediately demanding more. But the renewal does arrive with a notable behind-the-scenes shake-up. Reports suggest showrunner Chad Feehan will not return for Season 2 following creative disagreements during production. Whether that changes the tone of the series remains to be seen, though in the Sheridan-verse, chaos behind the camera often feels strangely normal.