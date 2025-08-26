Beth and Rip take centre stage in Yellowstone spin-off The Dutton Ranch
The Yellowstone universe keeps growing. The next chapter of Yellowstone puts the spotlight on Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are returning to play the pair in a new spin-off, which now has a name: The Dutton Ranch.
Yellowstone spin-off The Dutton Ranch casts Annette Bening
The series stays in the present-day world of Yellowstone, created by Taylor Sheridan. This time, the story looks closer at Beth and Rip’s life on their land. According to reports, the show will show the couple working to protect and hold on to their 7,000-acre ranch. Carter, played by Finn Little, will also be part of the story, with Beth and Rip guiding him as he grows up.
A new face has also joined the cast. Annette Bening has joined the cast as Beulah Jackson, who runs a large ranch in Texas. Annette has worked in film for more than three decades, with roles in American Beauty, The Kids Are All Right and 20th Century Women. She was nominated for an Academy Award last year for Nyad and will also appear in Apple TV+’s Lucky with Anya Taylor-Joy.
The spin-off comes from Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, with a long list of producers attached, including Sheridan himself, Kelly, and Cole. The involvement of the lead actors behind the scenes suggests that this series will focus strongly on their characters’ personal world.
For Yellowstone fans, the title The Dutton Ranch feels perfect. The ranch has always been the heart of the show. Moving Beth and Rip into the centre suggests a more intimate story about survival, land, and family, rather than the wider battles that drove Yellowstone. There is no release date yet, and Paramount has kept details light for now. But with Kelly and Cole leading, and an actor like Annette stepping in, The Dutton Ranch already looks set to be a major part of Sheridan’s expanding TV empire.
