Beth and Rip take centre stage in Yellowstone spin-off The Dutton Ranch

The spin-off comes from Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, with a long list of producers attached, including Sheridan himself, Kelly, and Cole. The involvement of the lead actors behind the scenes suggests that this series will focus strongly on their characters’ personal world.

For Yellowstone fans, the title The Dutton Ranch feels perfect. The ranch has always been the heart of the show. Moving Beth and Rip into the centre suggests a more intimate story about survival, land, and family, rather than the wider battles that drove Yellowstone. There is no release date yet, and Paramount has kept details light for now. But with Kelly and Cole leading, and an actor like Annette stepping in, The Dutton Ranch already looks set to be a major part of Sheridan’s expanding TV empire.