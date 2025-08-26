Gilmore Girls to celebrate 25 year anniversary with special documentary

A Gilmore Girls documentary, called Searching For Stars Hollow is under production to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved show in October.

All you need to know about Searching For Stars Hollow

The show premiered on October 5, 2000, and followed a young single mother Lorelai, played by Lauren Graham, and her daughter Rory, played by Alexis Bledel, in the small fictional town of Stars Hollow. The show ran for seven seasons and emerged as a cult classic.

In 2016, the show returned for limited episodes where it charted the characters’ life for a year. The documentary will star Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki and Chad Michael Murray.