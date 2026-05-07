All you need to know about the new Yellowstone sequel Dutton Ranch

A new chapter of the Yellowstone saga is opening, and for those who have been following the adventures of one of the franchises’ most passionate couples, things can only get better from here on out. The much-anticipated sequel, titled Dutton Ranch, will air its very first episodes on May 15, 2026.
In the aftermath of the events that took place during the conclusion of the Yellowstone saga, wherein Beth and Rip Wheeler had lost not just the original ranch but also their son, Jamie Dutton, Beth and Rip have decided to leave Montana behind for a new life on South Texas’ plains. They have settled into a grand ranch of 7,000 acres. Yet, their happiness and dreams of a new life are soon shattered by an ambitious cattle ranching family.
Kelly Reilly again plays the witty Beth, Cole Hauser portrays Rip once more, and Finn Little also comes back as Carter, who is maturing into the man his adoptive parents want him to be. In the spinoff series, there is Hollywood star power on the cast list, with Ed Harris taking the role of Everett McKinney, a retired vet, and Annette Bening playing Beulah Jackson, the boss of a competing Texas ranch that is likely going to be one of the series’ main antagonists.
In the teaser released recently, Beth is seen trying to cope with her father’s death. Although Kevin Costner doesn’t feature, the actor is still crucial in the series, represented by Beth’s carrying John’s legendary cowboy hat to their new house.
The upcoming series is made up of nine episodes, which will air weekly starting from June 1 and concluding on July 3 on the Paramount Network and via Paramount+.