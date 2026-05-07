All you need to know about the new Yellowstone sequel Dutton Ranch

A new chapter of the Yellowstone saga is opening, and for those who have been following the adventures of one of the franchises’ most passionate couples, things can only get better from here on out. The much-anticipated sequel, titled Dutton Ranch, will air its very first episodes on May 15, 2026.

Beth and Rip head south: Everything about Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton Ranch

In the aftermath of the events that took place during the conclusion of the Yellowstone saga, wherein Beth and Rip Wheeler had lost not just the original ranch but also their son, Jamie Dutton, Beth and Rip have decided to leave Montana behind for a new life on South Texas’ plains. They have settled into a grand ranch of 7,000 acres. Yet, their happiness and dreams of a new life are soon shattered by an ambitious cattle ranching family.