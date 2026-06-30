Lilo & Stitch star Daveigh Chase’s cause of death is revealed as AIDS

The official cause of death for former child star Daveigh Chase has been confirmed as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). The American actress, best known for voicing Lilo in the beloved Disney animated film Lilo & Stitch and playing the terrifying Samara Morgan in horror hit The Ring, passed away in a Los Angeles hospital on June 16, aged 35.

The tragic trajectory of a Hollywood child star

According to official medical examiner records, the primary cause of death was AIDS, with chronic polysubstance use listed as another significant contributing condition. Her manner of death has been ruled natural. The findings offer clarity following initial reports surrounding her sudden passing, which had reframed the narrative around her final weeks.