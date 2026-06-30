Lilo & Stitch star Daveigh Chase’s cause of death is revealed as AIDS

The official cause of death for former child star Daveigh Chase has been confirmed as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). The American actress, best known for voicing Lilo in the beloved Disney animated film Lilo & Stitch and playing the terrifying Samara Morgan in horror hit The Ring, passed away in a Los Angeles hospital on June 16, aged 35.
According to official medical examiner records, the primary cause of death was AIDS, with chronic polysubstance use listed as another significant contributing condition. Her manner of death has been ruled natural. The findings offer clarity following initial reports surrounding her sudden passing, which had reframed the narrative around her final weeks.
Daveigh rose to international prominence in the early 2000s, capturing hearts with her voice work and chilling audiences with her award-winning horror performances. She also appeared in the cult classic Donnie Darko and the acclaimed television drama Big Love. However, after making her final on-screen appearance in 2016, she largely withdrew from public life and faced severe personal hardships, including periods of homelessness.
Prior to the release of the official medical report, her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, had shared that Daveigh was battling advanced health struggles. She had been hospitalised for malnutrition before developing meningitis and a serious blood infection that ultimately led to sepsis. Roy had launched an online fundraising campaign during her final days, describing her as a constant light who had unfortunately faced more than her share of hardship behind the scenes.
The tragic news has prompted a wave of tributes from fans who remember her immense talent as a young performer. Health advocates have also used the moment to highlight the ongoing challenges surrounding access to healthcare and treatment for manageable conditions. Daveigh is remembered for her vibrant contributions to cinema and television during the height of her career, leaving behind a memorable legacy in modern pop culture.