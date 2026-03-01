César Awards Tribute to Brigitte Bardot leads to boos and backlash

A tribute to Brigitte Bardot at Thursday’s César Awards, which is France’s equivalent of the Oscars, was met with a mixed response, including audible boos. In a video shared on social media, jeers can be heard alongside applause, with one person shouting “racist!” during the homage.

Bardot, who passed away in December at 91, remains one of the most iconic stars of postwar French cinema, known for films such as And God Created Woman and Contempt. However, after stepping away from acting in the early 1970s, her later years were overshadowed by far-right political activism and multiple convictions for inciting racial hatred.

Brigitte Bardot tribute booed at César Awards

The complexity of her legacy was underscored when musician Chappell Roan deleted a tribute post following Bardot’s death, and admitted she was unaware of the actor’s controversial views and stating she did not support them.