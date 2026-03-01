Chet Hanks says he’s stuck in Colombia without a U.S. passport

“I’m travelling with my Greek passport because I’m a dual citizen,” stated Chet Hanks. He further explained in the video that his U.S. passport was about to expire, so he left it at home. “Sometimes they don’t let you in the country, even if it hasn’t expired, but it’s about to expire.”

What did Chet Hanks say in this video?

He claimed that airline employees informed him at the airport that he would want a green card in order to re-enter the country if he was flying on a foreign passport.