Chet Hanks says he’s stuck in Colombia without a U.S. passport

Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks, claims he is stuck in Colombia after trying to travel back to the US without his US passport.
Chet Hanks with his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
In a video shared on Instagram on Saturday, February 28, musician and actor Chet Hanks explained that he had taken a detour to Medellín, Colombia, after travelling to Puerto Rico for a friend's birthday.
He claimed that when he attempted to use his Greek passport to board an international flight back to the United States, trouble started.

Chet Says He’s Stuck in Colombia Without U.S. Passport
“I’m travelling with my Greek passport because I’m a dual citizen,” stated Chet Hanks. He further explained in the video that his U.S. passport was about to expire, so he left it at home. “Sometimes they don’t let you in the country, even if it hasn’t expired, but it’s about to expire.”

What did Chet Hanks say in this video?

He claimed that airline employees informed him at the airport that he would want a green card in order to re-enter the country if he was flying on a foreign passport.

“I don’t have a green card, because I’m an American citizen,” said Hanks, who was born in Los Angeles. “I don’t have my American passport here. I’m literally stuck in Colombia, I’m literally stuck in Medellin.”

According to the State Department, U.S. citizens must typically have a valid U.S. passport in order to enter the country by plane. On the other hand, green cards are used by lawful permanent residents to re-enter the country.

"The only embassy to get this s–t settled is in Bogota," Chet continued, alluding to the U.S. Embassy in the capital of Colombia, which is around an hour's flight from Medellín.

Netizens had a lot to say in the comments section. One person wrote, "You should call someone in your family to have them FedEx your passport to you ASAP." Another person replied, "Tom Hanks doesn't have the best of luck with FedEx," alluding to the Oscar winner's famous scene in "Cast Away," where his character crashes on a FedEx plane on a deserted island.

"Time to start a family out there," said a third, and "The one time you should've played the 'my dad is...' card," said a fourth.

Others, however, found Chet's admission that he lacks a green card amusing. One Instagram user commented, "Crying at I don't have a green card cuz I'm an American citizen."

Chet, who is the first of two kids born to Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, has previously been candid about his own struggles with substance abuse. He celebrated two years sober in 2024.

