Mamta Kulkarni returns to TV after 25 years; appears on Laughter Chefs

She chose the chaotic format of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, the cooking-comedy reality show currently airing on Colors TV as her re-entry point into that limelight. The show is hosted by comedy queen Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi and thrives on celebrity banter, kitchen disasters, and a whole lot of slapstick.

Mamta Kulkarni looked stunning as she arrived in a red saree and reportedly quipped that life has become “too serious”. But beyond the social media frenzy and side-by-side “then and now” posts, this moment signals something else. Indian television has evolved into a soft-landing space for once-reclusive stars. It offers visibility without the punishing glare of a full-blown film comeback.

After she left the Hindi film industry, Mamta spent years mostly out of the public eye. She lived abroad and away from the spotlight. In recent years she returned to India, went through a lengthy legal battle that ended with a court dropping a high-profile FIR. She took up the spiritual path and even taking sanyas and appearing in the Kinnar Akhara during the Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025.