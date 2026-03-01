Shia LaBeouf arrested again on battery charge in New Orleans

“No regular person would be required to post over $100,000 in bonds, and be jailed two separate times for one misdemeanour incident,” Chervinsky said. “Just as he does not deserve preferential treatment, Mr. LaBeouf also does not deserve to be treated more harshly by the police and courts just because he is a public figure.”

Regarding the February 17 altercation, a video reportedly captures a shirtless LaBeouf pushing one individual to the ground and striking another in the face, allegedly injuring his nose and possibly dislocating it, according to a police report.

Jeffrey Damnit, identified by authorities as Jeffrey Klein, said he was among those assaulted. He claimed LaBeouf shoved him from behind earlier in the evening while yelling homophobic slurs and making death threats. Damnit said he and others restrained LaBeouf and attempted to make him leave, but he refused and grew increasingly hostile, a version of events that aligns with the police report.

Officers reached the bar around 12:45 a.m. on Fat Tuesday and took LaBeouf into custody.

He has yet to enter a plea and declined to comment to reporters Thursday after a judge ordered him back into drug and alcohol rehabilitation.