Subhashree Ganguly and son reportedly stuck in Dubai due to flight suspensions

Subhashree had travelled to Dubai with her Yuvaan, during his school break. Subhashree's husband, filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, has confirmed to a local entertainment portal that Subhashree and Yuvaan are safe and are adhering to official guidelines. UAE authorities have reportedly advised residents and visitors to stay indoors as a safety measure.

Recently, Jannat actor Sonal Chauhan had also reached out for help and she had revealed that she is stranded in Dubai. "Flights have been cancelled, and no clear way to return to India. I’m seeking the government’s guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return @meaindia @india_in_dubai," Sonal wrote.

Badminton player PV Sindhu is reprotedly also stuck in Dubai and is unable to return at the moment. Sindhu shared her own account of the situation in an X post. "Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying.”

She also added that she is safe but stranded, “I am safe right now, stuck here in Dubai with my team, and we are doing okay….The Airport is chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting.”

Airlines have issued updates as operations remain disrupted. Emirates Support in an update reposted by Emirates stated, “Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 1500hrs UAE time on Sunday 1 March.”

The advisory stated that passengers scheduled to travel within the next 72 hours may reschedule their flights up to 10 days from the original departure date or opt for a full refund. Travellers were also advised to verify their flight status before heading to the airport.

Emirates further added, “The safety and security our passengers and crew our highest priority.”