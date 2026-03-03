Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda announce scholarships for school students in Telangana

The moment was emotional for the family. Vijay was accompanied on stage by Rashmika, his brother Anand, and his mother Madhavi, who seemed to be overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response from the community. The local audience cheered enthusiastically as the couple spoke about promoting education in the area.

Rashmika and Vijay exchanged marriage vows at the ITC Momentos in Udaipur on February 26. It was a beautiful mix of both Rashmika and Vijay’s cultures, including a Telugu wedding in the morning, honoring Vijay’s origins, and a Kodava wedding in the evening, honouring Rashmika’s origins.

Rashmika and Vijay are currently busy making arrangements for a grand reception, which will be held in Hyderabad on March 4, where the couple will be hosting colleagues from all the Indian film industries and political figures. Fans can also look forward to seeing Rashmika and Vijay together again on the big screen, starring together in the upcoming movie Ranabaali, releasing this September.