Actress Rajshri Deshpande reveals she's been diagnosed with breast cancer

Sacred Games actress Rajshri Deshpande shared a heartbreaking news on Instagram. She revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Being in her early stages, she recently underwent a surgery and it went quite well. Her brave disclosure was met with an outpouring of love and concern, as fans and well-wishers flooded the comments with prayers of a speedy recovery.

Rajshri Deshpande shares emotional health update after being diagnosed with breast cancer

The actress who is currently recovering from her recent surgery, posted a picture in her hospital gown and wrote a heartfelt message. She captioned the post and wrote, “As you’re reading this it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed by Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS) a grade 1 Breast cancer. Now it’s time you all know.”

She further explained that the whole scenario has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. Since the cancer was detected in the early stages, she’s grateful that she now holds a fighting chance. Adding to this she wrote, “We fortunately caught this early in a routine checkup which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride , but trust me it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength. With everyone’s support I feel am ready to take on the world.”