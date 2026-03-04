Actress Rajshri Deshpande reveals she's been diagnosed with breast cancer

Sacred Games actress Rajshri Deshpande shared a heartbreaking news on Instagram. She revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Being in her early stages, she recently underwent a surgery and it went quite well. Her brave disclosure was met with an outpouring of love and concern, as fans and well-wishers flooded the comments with prayers of a speedy recovery.
The actress who is currently recovering from her recent surgery, posted a picture in her hospital gown and wrote a heartfelt message. She captioned the post and wrote, “As you’re reading this it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed by Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS) a grade 1 Breast cancer. Now it’s time you all know.”
She further explained that the whole scenario has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. Since the cancer was detected in the early stages, she’s grateful that she now holds a fighting chance. Adding to this she wrote, “We fortunately caught this early in a routine checkup which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride , but trust me it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength. With everyone’s support I feel am ready to take on the world.”
The actress is now healing with all the care and support around her. Wishing her quick recovery one of the users wrote, “Wishing you a smooth recovery, and hoping you’re back to health and being the champion that you are as soon as possible. All my love”. Another added, “Raj your smile says it all! You are a fighter and nothing can come in the way. Lots of love and wishing you a speedy recovery!”
Rajshri posted another picture with her radiant smile where she shared how a lot of work needs to be done as a survivor. She wrote, “I am walking into this adventure with faith, courage and a heart full of love. I know it’s just a chapter, not my whole story. My energy, compassion and fierce determination to serve, create and stand by those who need a hand. Now as a survivor, social worker and human It’s all become even more important. As Lots of work needs to be done on ground about breast cancer awareness too.”
Her journey in Hindi cinema started with small roles but life had great plans for her. She rose to fame with Sacred Games and her other works include Manto, The Sky is Pink, Thug Life and more.