Former cricket stars grace Arjun Tendulkar's sangeet event

Former cricketers such as Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan attended the sangeet with their partners to bless the couple. Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, BCCI chief Ajit Agarkar were also present.

The Ambani family was also there since the event took place in their own bungalow in Jamnagar. Nita and Mukesh Ambani were even seen welcoming guests themselves.

All eyes were on the Tendulkar family as they posed together for the cameras. Sachin Tendulkar wore a beautiful beige embroidered sherwani over a dark green kurta. Arjun Tendulkar looked handsome in a gold sherwani with intricate details.

The mother of the groom, Anjali Tendulkar looked stunning a golden and black lehenga while Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar picked up a classic red and golden legenga. The star of all weddings, the bride, Saaniya stole the show with a seiquinned beige coloured lehenga.

Arjun and Saaniya's relationship goes way back. Arjun knew Saaniya through Sara and have been friends since childhood. They eventually fell in love and got engaged on August 13, 2025 in an intimate ceremony.