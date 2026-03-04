Rapper Ghetts sentenced to 12 years for hit-and-run that killed Nepali student

British rapper Ghetts has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing a 20-year-old Nepali student in a London hit-and-run last year.

Ghetts, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol as he drove erratically before the incident in October 2025, according to prosecutors.

Clarke-Samuel, 41, was also barred from driving for 17 years on Tuesday by Judge Mark Lucraft, who said CCTV footage showed “a quite appalling litany of incidents” leading to a “simply shocking” fatal collision with student Yubin Tamang, who suffered catastrophic injuries and died two days later.

Clarke-Samuel pleaded guilty in London’s Central Criminal Court in December to causing death by dangerous driving.

The judge noted that the rapper had expressed remorse, in a letter to the court.

“As you set out, you have done much to help others over the last 10 years and all that good work is marred by driving in drink and taking the life of another young man,” the judge said.