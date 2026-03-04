Yash’s Toxic postponed amid tensions in the Middle East

The planned trailer launch of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which was set to take place in Bengaluru on March 8, has been cancelled following the postponement of the film’s release date.
The film’s team had been gearing up for a large-scale promotional event in the Karnataka capital, with journalists from across the country expected to attend the grand unveiling. The launch was intended to kick off the movie’s final round of promotions ahead of its previously announced theatrical release on March 19, 2026.
However, the makers have decided to put promotional activities on hold, including the trailer launch, due to the current instability in the Middle East.
Starring Yash in the lead, the action drama will now hit cinemas worldwide on June 4, 2026. The revised release date was finalised after discussions with distribution partners, particularly in the Gulf region, which remains a crucial overseas market for the film’s multi-language release.
With cinema operations experiencing disruptions in parts of the Middle East amid escalating conflict, the producers chose to delay the release strategically to ensure a more stable worldwide rollout.
Along with the trailer launch, the film’s promotional activities have also been temporarily paused. The team had originally planned an extensive publicity campaign, but with the release now pushed back by over two months, promotions will be rescheduled closer to the new launch date.
In an official statement, the producers KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations noted that the project was envisioned as a global cinematic spectacle. The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. They acknowledged that postponing the release was not an easy decision but said it was necessary in the interest of audiences and distribution partners worldwide.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by Yash, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in prominent roles.
With the March 8 trailer launch now called off and a revised promotional strategy expected soon, fans may have to wait a bit longer for their first comprehensive glimpse of what is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious films slated for release in 2026.