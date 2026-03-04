Yash’s Toxic postponed amid tensions in the Middle East

The planned trailer launch of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which was set to take place in Bengaluru on March 8, has been cancelled following the postponement of the film’s release date.

The film’s team had been gearing up for a large-scale promotional event in the Karnataka capital, with journalists from across the country expected to attend the grand unveiling. The launch was intended to kick off the movie’s final round of promotions ahead of its previously announced theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Yash’s Toxic postponed; trailer launch cancelled amid West Asian tensions

However, the makers have decided to put promotional activities on hold, including the trailer launch, due to the current instability in the Middle East.

Starring Yash in the lead, the action drama will now hit cinemas worldwide on June 4, 2026. The revised release date was finalised after discussions with distribution partners, particularly in the Gulf region, which remains a crucial overseas market for the film’s multi-language release.