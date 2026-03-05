Aaron Rodgers talks about exes who called the paparazzi and 'coerced' his Instagram posts

Aaron shared, "I dealt with clinically bipolar. I dealt with depressed relevance-seeking. I dealt with people that wanted to search out other possibilities before they could commit to me and then they go on TV talking about how I ruined their lives and all this s***."

Aaron's wife, Brittani is famously mysterious, maintaining a very low-profile life away from the spotlight and the rugby player shared that he prefers that to the behaviour he faced with his exes. He added, "I got myself into, you know, crazy town. I was with individuals who called the paparazzi, who leaked or talked about where I was living. Who, you know, coerced me to make, you know, the proverbial Instagram, social media posts. I never really wanted to live a public life."

Talking about his now wife, Britanni, who he first met in 2017, the athlete said, "I knew there was something crazy special about this. She’s not a public person." The couple tied the knot in 2025.

Aaron dated Danica roughly from 2018 to 2020. The same year the the couple split up, Aaron got together with Shailene and broke up in 2022 even after getting engaged. Given the time frame the rugby player referred to in the interview, it can be assumed that his comments about his exes were largely targetted at these two women.

Danica had also opened up about her "emotionally abusive" relationship with Aaron Rodgers in 2025. Shailene, without naming names, had said in a 2024 interview, that she has repeatedly fallen for unavailable men and is now making better choices.