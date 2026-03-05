Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur set to move into newly revamped Bandra home post-wedding

Actress Kritika Kamra and presenter-producer Gaurav Kapur are gearing up to start a new chapter of their lives together as they prepare to move into their Bandra home following their wedding next week. The couple, who have kept much of their relationship private, are now focusing on building a shared life under one roof. Sources say the soon-to-be newlyweds have been busy giving their Bandra house a complete makeover ahead of the big day. From redesigning interiors to adding personal touches, they are ensuring the space reflects their style and comfort. With the wedding around the corner, excitement and preparations are in full swing.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's Bandra home gets a makeover for post-wedding bliss

Sources reveal that the entire house is currently being redone ahead of the wedding, with the new construction having begun in early February and scheduled to be completed by the second week of March, just in time for the celebrations. The revamp is especially significant as it marks the home that Kritika will move into after the wedding.

Kritika has been closely supervising the redoing of the space, ensuring every detail reflects the couple’s shared vision for their future home. The décor theme is said to be a blend of traditional and mid-century modern elements, creating an aesthetic that is both timeless and contemporary.

“The house is being completely redone ahead of the wedding and Kritika has been very hands-on with the process. She has been supervising the work closely to make sure the space truly reflects both their personalities. The idea is to create a warm, airy home with lots of plants and sunlight, a place where they can host family and friends, starting with the wedding celebrations and many more occasions in the future,” a source close to the couple shared.

The house is also being designed to feel warm, airy and inviting, with plenty of plants, natural sunlight and open spaces that lend it a relaxed charm.

