Lara Dutta stuck in Dubai with daughter, shares teary clip amid escalating West Asia tensions

Lara Dutta recently took to Instagram and shared an emotional video where she updates her fans about her situation in Dubai. With the world exploding into scary war scenes, several Indians are stranded across the dangerous regions. Among them is the actress who with teary eyes shared that she is safe at this moment and also appreciated the Dubai government in managing the situation with utmost efficiency.

Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai with daughter, praises UAE government for safety measures

As the US-Israel-Iran conflict escalates, the actress opened up about being nervous. While civilians in Dubai have largely remained unharmed thanks to strict government safety protocols and strong air-defence systems, she admitted that the overall atmosphere is still deeply unsettling and threatening. Though the actress travels to Dubai mostly for work, she said it has been her home for the past three years.

Sharing a scary incident she said while she was shooting at her studio she heard explosions overhead. Despite having some work commitments, she admitted that she is eager to fly back home to India as soon as possible. The actress is currently there with her daughter, Saira. However, her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, is not with them at the moment as he is away due to his own work.

In this unnerving situation, with all the loud booms and scary window rattles, it is frightening to imagine what war can do to a place. Everyday fighter jets are flying by and enemy missiles are intercepted. And amidst these very situations she says that she hasn’t felt unsafe.