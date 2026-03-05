Vijay attends Chennai wedding with Trisha amid messy divorce

Divorce petition details

On February 27, Sangeetha’s divorce petition surfaced online, revealing that she had approached the Chengalpattu District Court seeking to dissolve her 27-year marriage with Vijay. In the filing, she cited allegations including infidelity, mental cruelty, neglect and desertion.

According to the petition, Sangeetha accused Vijay of maintaining an extramarital relationship with a female actor and described her marital experience as one marked by “persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion.” She also requested that the proceedings be conducted in camera to protect the family from additional emotional strain.

The petition further claimed that the marriage had broken down “irretrievably” and warned that public discussions around the case could lead to “further humiliation and mental agony.” Sangeetha also alleged that Vijay had been emotionally distant since 2021 and had shown “verbal disdain” towards her.

She stated that she had been subjected to “constructive desertion,” claiming she was forced to live separately within the matrimonial home while Vijay allegedly maintained an “open association” with another actor. The filing also mentioned that their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, had experienced embarrassment among their peers due to the situation.

Sangeetha noted that she had exchanged notices and correspondence with Vijay between August 2024 and February 2025 in an attempt to resolve their differences before filing for divorce.

Vijay and Sangeetha were married in the United Kingdom in 1998 and held a second wedding ceremony in India the following year.