Zayn Malik thanks the K-pop band TWICE after his daughter Khai attends their concert

The 5-year-old daughter of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid shows off her K-pop enthusiasm during the girl group’s ‘This Is For’ tour
Khai, daughter of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, recently stole hearts at a TWICE concert
Recently at a TWICE concert, Khai Malik, daughter of Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid, was caught cheering excitedly for the group's performance. It was during their tour ‘This Is For’ that Khai, aged 5, attended one of their shows. Zayn posted an adorable moment to his Instagram story from 3/4/2026, tagging the official TWICE account. Zayn captioned it saying, “Massive thanks for giving the girls the best night ever."

Khai was having a great time wearing a sparkly outfit, with a pink bottom, and bright bubblegum sneakers. She could be seen getting excited over the performance by having her arms above her head and shaking her head and hair with the beat of the music. Her friend was wearing an equally beautiful outfit in calming baby pink colour.

Zayn Malik's Instagram story

Zayn previously took Khai to see BLACKPINK perform live in New York City, in July 2025. Many of Zayn’s followers have recently noticed that K-pop is also one of Khai’s most beloved genres. TWICE, one of the top female groups in the K-Pop world, is one of her favourites music bands. The nine members of TWICE are named, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. They have released more than two dozen albums, EPs, and singles and have become one of the top-selling K-Pop groups worldwide.

WhenedZayn Malik opened up about his personal life

On the podcast, Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alex Cooper, Zayn Malik spoke on his personal life saying, "At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I’ve got older, I realized maybe it wasn’t. Maybe it was lust, maybe it was this, maybe it was that. I don’t feel like it was love."

Zayn has shown both love and respect for Gigi Hadid, saying, “To be fair, just to say this on the record, I will always love G, because she is the reason my child is on this Earth, and I have the utmost respect for her.” He continued saying, “I will always love her, but I don’t know if I was ever in love with her."

