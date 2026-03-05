Zayn Malik thanks the K-pop band TWICE after his daughter Khai attends their concert

Zayn previously took Khai to see BLACKPINK perform live in New York City, in July 2025. Many of Zayn’s followers have recently noticed that K-pop is also one of Khai’s most beloved genres. TWICE, one of the top female groups in the K-Pop world, is one of her favourites music bands. The nine members of TWICE are named, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. They have released more than two dozen albums, EPs, and singles and have become one of the top-selling K-Pop groups worldwide.

WhenedZayn Malik opened up about his personal life

On the podcast, Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alex Cooper, Zayn Malik spoke on his personal life saying, "At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I’ve got older, I realized maybe it wasn’t. Maybe it was lust, maybe it was this, maybe it was that. I don’t feel like it was love."